Majority of Israelis support pardon for Azaria



A majority of Israeli citizens do not agree with the verdict of the military court convicting Sgt. Elor Azaria and want him to be pardoned, according to a survey by Channel 2. 51% of respondents said that they do not agree with the verdict, compared with only 36% who do agree with the verdict. There was an even greater disparity between those who want Azaria to be pardoned following the verdict and those who do not. 67% of respondents supported granting Azaria a pardon so he can return to his family, compared to only 19% who did not support a pardon for Azaria.