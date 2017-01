21:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Germany indicts Iranian spy who targeted Israeli organization Read more



The German Federal Prosecutor announced Monday that it had indicted a Pakistani man on suspicion of being recruited by Iran to spy on the head of the German-Israel Friendship Society and other organizations. According to the indictment the suspect engaged in espionage activity against "institutions and persons." in Germany on behalf of the Iranian regime from July, 2015 through July, 2016.