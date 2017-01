20:33 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Gush Shalom: the real criminal is the occupation, not Azariya Read more



Left- wing Gush Shalom movement says those who sent Azariya to Hevron to perpetuate 'cancerous armed enclave' should sit on accused bench. ► ◄ Last Briefs