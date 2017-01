19:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 MK Tibi: Israel will be tried at ICC Read more



MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) threatened that Israel faces charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague for its actions in Judea and Samaria following the conviction of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria on charges of manslaughter. ''Anyone who does not punish dozens of officers and soldiers, someday he will be punished in the International Court in The Hague," Tibi said on Army Radio. ► ◄ Last Briefs