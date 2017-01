18:17 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Foreign Ministry corrects foreign media on Azaria trial Read more



Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely instructed the Foreign Ministry to contact the editors of CNN and the New York Times to ask them to correct their stories covering the trial of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria. The CNN headline read "Israeli soldier convicted in killing of Palestinian man," while the Times headline read "Elor Azaria, Israeli soldier who shot wounded Palestinian convicted." ► ◄ Last Briefs