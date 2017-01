17:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tour guide almost ejected from Temple Mount for saying its name Read more



Waqf demands police eject archaeologist and tour guide from Temple Mount for saying 'Temple Mount.' Police allow guide continue tour. ► ◄ Last Briefs