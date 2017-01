16:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Three Israelis suspected of vandalizing Jesus statue in Uman Read more



Three Israeli youths, including two brothers, are accused of vandalizing a statue of Jesus on the cross in the city of Uman, Ukraine. ► ◄ Last Briefs