13:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Family of terrorist: We will take Azariya to intl court The spokesman for the family of the terrorist shot by Elor Azariya said following Azariya's conviction for manslaughter, "We will go to the international court and make sure that that soldier is judged before the whole world."



