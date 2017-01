09:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Bereaved father: We don't feel any enmity Read more



Plea bargain reached, father of girls killed in apartment by phosphine says he feels no enmity or vengeance towards exterminator. ► ◄ Last Briefs