Dozens are protesting outside The Kirya military base in Tel Aviv where the verdict in the trial against Elor Azariya is set to be announced at 10 AM.
The protestors can be heard shouting "Free Elor!"
09:27
Reported
News BriefsTevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17
Dozens protesting outside base of Azariya verdict
