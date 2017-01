08:28 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Egged strike: Employees block CBS in Jerusalem Egged Spokesman Ron Ratner said this morning that a workers strike this morning has caused serious complications in the flow of public transportation to and from Jerusalem, due to striking workers having locked the entry to the Jerusalem central bus station and blocked arrival channels with private vehicles, bus parts, locks, chains, and other items.



