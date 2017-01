Military court judges are expected to announce this morning at 10 AM their verdict in the trial of soldier Elor Azariya, indicted by the military prosecution of killing a wounded terrorist in Hevron.

The central question on which the judges will rule is whether to accept the explanation of Azariya presented to the court with the help of his lawyers, according to which he felt life-threatening danger when he shot the terrorist, or to reject this and adopt the version proposed by the prosecution.