A woman in her 40s and a six-year-old boy were found dead this morning in an apartment in Akko in northern Israel.
The boy had signs of violence on his body.
Police who arrived at the scene have opened an investigation.
|
07:24
Reported
News BriefsTevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17
Suspected murder-suicide in Akko
A woman in her 40s and a six-year-old boy were found dead this morning in an apartment in Akko in northern Israel.
The boy had signs of violence on his body.
Police who arrived at the scene have opened an investigation.
Last Briefs