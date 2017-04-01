Egged employees in Jerusalem started a 24-hour strike on Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m.
The strike was launched after talks between Egged management and representatives of the Ministry of Finance failed to result in an agreement.
06:45
Reported
News BriefsTevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17
Egged in Jerusalem launches one-day strike
