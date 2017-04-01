06:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17 Egged in Jerusalem launches one-day strike Egged employees in Jerusalem started a 24-hour strike on Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m. The strike was launched after talks between Egged management and representatives of the Ministry of Finance failed to result in an agreement.



