IsraelNationalNews.com
06:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17

Egged in Jerusalem launches one-day strike

Egged employees in Jerusalem started a 24-hour strike on Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m.

The strike was launched after talks between Egged management and representatives of the Ministry of Finance failed to result in an agreement.



Last Briefs