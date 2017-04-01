'Facebook Bill' passes first Knesset reading

The Knesset on Tuesday passed the first reading of the so called “Facebook Bill”, which would allow Israeli courts to order the removal of online incitement on Facebook, including advertisements, and would declare all incitement to be a criminal offense if it endangered a person, community, or the State of Israel.

It would also remove responsibility for dealing with incitement from Facebook, since the social media giant "sits with folded hands even after incitement has been published, and waits for a third party to sue the company in court."