German investigators identified Anis Amri, the Tunisian man who killed 12 people in Berlin last month as a threat in February last year but decided it was unlikely he would carry out an attack, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Amri, 24, ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market on December 19 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group, which said Amri was its “soldier”.