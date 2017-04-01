A tsunami warning issued in Fiji was lifted on Tuesday night, two hours after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country.
At least two aftershocks were felt in the country an hour after the initial earthquake.
News BriefsTevet 6, 5777 , 04/01/17
Fiji tsunami warning lifted
