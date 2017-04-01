Liberman: Talks about annexation aren't helpful

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Tuesday evening criticized calls by Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett to annex Maaleh Adumim, saying such calls “do not help”.

"When I hear a festival every day, with calls to apply Israeli sovereignty and the Regulation Law – what wisdom is there in this? It does not help with anything, it harms the settlement enterprise and harms our diplomatic efforts,” Liberman said at a gathering of the Yisrael Beytenu party in Petah Tikva.