Maj. Hagai Ben-Ari, who was critically wounded during Israel’s counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014, passed away on Tuesday night.

Ben-Ari, a resident of Nov in the Golan Heights, was wounded on July 21, 2014. He suffered a head wound from sniper fire as the forces he led came across Hamas terrorists in Rafah, a border town in southern Gaza near Sinai.