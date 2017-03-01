4 youth about 20 years of age were shot a short while ago in the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm near Haifa and were moderately wounded.
Medics evacuated two of the wounded to Ha'emek Medical Center in Afula in northern Israel.
22:58
Reported
Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
4 youth shot, moderately wounded in Umm al-Fahm
