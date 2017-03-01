IsraelNationalNews.com
4 youth shot, moderately wounded in Umm al-Fahm

4 youth about 20 years of age were shot a short while ago in the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm near Haifa and were moderately wounded.

Medics evacuated two of the wounded to Ha'emek Medical Center in Afula in northern Israel.



