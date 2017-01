22:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Liberman: Talk of applying sovereignty doesn't help Defense MInister Avigdor Liberman attacked Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett's statements that he intends to work to annex Ma'ale Adumim. "Every day I hear a festival, applying Israeli sovereignty and the Regulation Law - what wisdom is there in this? It doesn't contribute anything," Liberman said at a political event.



