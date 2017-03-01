Hundreds visit Judea and Samaria on solidarity tour

JTA - About 200 Jews from around the world toured Judea and Samaria in response to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent speech.

The group, organized on short notice by Miami-based fashion designer Joseph Waks, visited Jewish communities and met with their leaders on Monday to show solidarity with the settlement movement. A few dozen of the participants flew in from various countries. Most were foreign citizens living in or visiting the country for Hanukkah, and a handful were native Israelis.