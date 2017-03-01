PM Netanyahu is expected to be investigated again at the PM's official quarters in Jerusalem on Friday, according to a Channel 2 report.
This time, as well, the investigation does not include a time limit.
News BriefsTevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
Report: PM will be investigated again on Friday
