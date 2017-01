Former PM Ehud Barak had a special message to judges in the Azariya trial, as well as to investigators of alleged corruption charges against PM Netanyahu.

"Have courage. Judges - don't be afraid of the talk on the streets and of Liberman the 'backer.'

"Investigators - don't be afraid of Bibi and the smearers - he's more afraid.

"Press - Be Druckers, follow the money [sic]," he tweeted.