Following the news that 'sales of Mein Kampf unexpectedly soar in Germany', Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, said: “Increased sales of Hitler’s Mein Kampf in Germany coupled with a resurgent of far right politics across Europe is deeply troubling."

"Political, community and religious leaders must speak out now. The dangerous rhetoric of the far right must be starved of oxygen.”