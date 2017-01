19:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes best-seller in Germany in 2016 Read more



Annotated edition of Mein Kampf becomes best-seller in Germany after 70 year copyright on anti-Semitic Hitler work expires. ► ◄ Last Briefs