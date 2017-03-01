18:33 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Dead body found in apt. in Beit Shean in north Israel A dead body was found in an apartment in Beit Shean in northern Israel. Circumstances are unclear; the body is to be sent to a forensic research institute to ascertain the reason for the death.



