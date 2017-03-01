News Briefs

A dead body was found in an apartment in Beit Shean in northern Israel.
Dead body found in apt. in Beit Shean in north Israel
A dead body was found in an apartment in Beit Shean in northern Israel.
Circumstances are unclear; the body is to be sent to a forensic research institute to ascertain the reason for the death.
