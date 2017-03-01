IsraelNationalNews.com
Two lightly to moderately wounded in the car attack

Two were wounded at the Jalame Checkpoint near Afula in a car terror attack.

They are a 20 year old female suffering light-moderate injuries to her lower extremities and a lightly injured 20 year old male with a face contusion.



