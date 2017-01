17:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 "A Torah personality not involved in criminal activity" Read more



Court employee to Arutz 7: Attempted murder case of mistaken identity. "A learned man who has absolutely no connection to criminal acts." ► ◄ Last Briefs