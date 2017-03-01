A man of about 50 was stabbed a short while ago in the Arab town of Qalansuwa in central Israel.
The man was seriously wounded.
MDA medics are treating him and he is being evacuated to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.
|
16:50
Reported
News BriefsTevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
Man stabbed in Qalansuwa, seriously wounded
A man of about 50 was stabbed a short while ago in the Arab town of Qalansuwa in central Israel.
The man was seriously wounded.
MDA medics are treating him and he is being evacuated to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.
Last Briefs