Knesset to discuss British reaction to anti-Semitism

The Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee will, tomorrow (Wednesday, 4 January 2017), at 09:30, at the initiative of the Knesset Foreign Affairs Department, discuss how the UK Parliament has dealt with an upsurge in anti-Semitism and hate crimes. A visiting British parliamentary delegation will participate.

Also participating will be representatives from – inter alia – the British Embassy, Prime Minister's Office, Diaspora Affairs Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Strategic Affairs Ministry, Jewish Agency, World Zionist Organization, ADL, Students Association, Yad Vashem and NGO Monitor.