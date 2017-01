16:25 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 20 injured in bus accident at Rishon Letzion station 20 were lightly injured when 2 buses collided at the central bus station in Rishon Letzion. Medics treated the injured persons and evacuated them to the hospital.



