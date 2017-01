15:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Huckabee: UN resolution an act of hate Mike Huckabee visits Knesset, says Israel cannot divide Jerusalem or withdraw from territories, anti-Israel activity at UN motivated by hate. Read more



