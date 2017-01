15:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Dead body found in Kiryat Yam near Haifa The dead body of a man was found rotting on a street in Kiryat Yam near Haifa. Police have opened an investigation.



