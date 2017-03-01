Coalition Chairman rejects COS' remarks about Azariya

Coalition Chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) rejected IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot's remarks today regarding Elor Azariya that "an 18-year-old who drafts to the IDF is a soldier and not 'a son to all of us,' and he must endanger his life to protect us."

According to Bitan, "even if, in the COS' words, Elor is not 'a son to all of us,' he is 'a soldier to all of us.' I respect the COS and value him highly, but it would have been correct that he not express his opinion on the matter a day before the verdict."