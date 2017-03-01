Wanted Istanbul attacker 'fought for ISIS in Syria'

(AFP) - Turkish authorities on Tuesday intensified efforts to identify and detain a suspected jihadist who killed 39 people at an

Istanbul nightclub, and who reportedly fought in Syria alongside Islamic State jihadists.



Police released pictures of the suspect who went on the rampage at the plush Reina nightclub on New Year's night, spraying some 120 bullets at

terrified guests before slipping away into the night.



So far, 16 people are being held over the attack, including two foreigners detained by Turkish police at Istanbul's main airport. But the killer remains

on the run.