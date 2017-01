Director-General Eyal Malis of the Tnuva agricultural cooperative and Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation reached agreement on Tuesday, under which 70 contract workers will be absorbed as direct employees of the company. They also agreed that Tnuva's efficiency program will be carried out in a gradual and proportional manner, accompanied by the Histadrut.

On Monday it was announced that Tnuva was cutting 300 jobs.