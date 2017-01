A widespread operation by the Israel Defense Forces and police in the Hevron and Etzion areas has resulted in the arrest of 15 terrorists who dealt in the manufacture of weapons. A cell of seven terrorists was arrested in the Bethlehem-area village of Beit Fajr, where firebombs and improvised rifles were seized.

The other eight terrorists were arrested in the villages of Beni Naim, Idna, Tarkumiya and Idna. Many weapons were found there.