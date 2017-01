13:27 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Eisenkot: Free will and army orders do not go hand in hand Read more



Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot referred in IDC speech to religious issues in the army, the Elor Azariya trial and haredi enlistment. ► ◄ Last Briefs