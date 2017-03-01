Dichter: Middle East is not about Israel

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee told a visiting European Parliament delegation, Tuesday, "It is now clear that the last six years in the Middle East have nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

He explained, "The conflicts in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and even in Sinai had nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However the Arabs even when they fight among themselves will always define Israel, the European countries and the entire Western world as strangers."