PM seeks media apology after cases closed

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu lashed out at media and other critics, Tuesday morning, following the attorney-general's announcement that four cases against him were being closed. Writing on his Facebook page, Netanyahu said, "Bibitours - nothing! Claim of illegal election funding - nothing! Claim of influencing the results of the primaries - nothing! Claim for receiving favors abroad and funding flights - nothing!"

Netanyahu continued, "Long years of daily persecution against me and my family were proved, yesterday as nothing - not a single thing. Will someone in the media apologize for the thousands of headlines, articles and broadcast hours of 'investigative journalism at its best', which turned out to be complete nonsense? Certainly not [journalist Raviv] Drucker." Netanyahu concluded, "I repeat: there will be nothing - because there is nothing."