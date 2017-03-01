MK Zohar: We fight BDS with the truth

Member of Knesset Mickey Zohar (Likud) spoke out Tuesday against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, the recent anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations Security Council and the anti-Israel speech by United States Secretary of State John Kerry.

Hosting an event for visiting American politician and commentator Mike Huckabee, Zohar said Israel is fighting the delegitimization efforts of BDS and groups like it with the truth and expose them for the classical anti-Semites that they are. Calling the UN resolution scandalous, he said many Israelis were disappointed to hear Kerry express positions that were "so foreign to our values." He said he was looking forward to working with Huckabee and the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.