If Azariya is not found innocent, he should be pardoned

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home Party said, Tuesday, that soldier Elor Azaria should not go to prison for shooting a wounded terrorist to death.

Taking a phrase from Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot during an interview by IDFRadio, the minister said, "IDF soldiers are soldiers. They fight. They're not little kids. They are supposed to go to defend the citizens of Israel, and in the state of Israel there is sometimes confusion about who is supposed to protect who. I hope he is acquitted . If he is not acquitted, I think he should be given an immediate pardon and not sit in prison."