Azariya family: Eisenkot blatantly intervening

The family of Elor Azariya - charged with manslaughter for shooting a wounded terrorist - has criticized Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces for comments he made on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's verdict in the case.

The family said, "On the eve of Elor's verdict, the chief of staff finds it proper, once again, to intervene in a blatant way. He says he [Elor] is not the son of all of us. True - he is the soldier of all of us. The chief of staff again denies the equation that we are sending our dearest of all to serve with the belief that he is commanded by worthy commanders."