10:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Facebook post draws hundreds to Judea-Samaria solidarity mission Read more



A Facebook post by a prominent Miami fashion designer drew hundreds of American Jews on a solidarity mission to Judea and Samaria on Monday. ► ◄ Last Briefs