10:33 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Elbit Systems awarded 35$ million contract by Rafael Read more



Elbit Systems is awarded $35 Million contract by Rafael Defense Systems to supply laser designators to countries in the Asia-Pacific region. ► ◄ Last Briefs