Rabbi Naftali Frenkel passes away

Rabbi Naftali Hirtzka Frenkel, a member of the Eidah Hahareidit high court and the chief justice of the "Hug Hatam Sofer" court in Jerusalem, passed away Monday evening at the age of 77.

Rabbi Frenkel was hospitalized at Laniado Hospital in Netanya two months ago after a severe stroke from which he never recovered, although he showed slight improvement before his passing, with family around his bed. He is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His oldest son, Rabbi Aharon Shmuel Frenkel, managed his father's communities in recent months and is expected to follow in his footsteps.