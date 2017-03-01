Eastbound traffic between the Rishonim and Be'er Yaakov Interchangeson Highway 431 was congested, Tuesday morning due to a truck stuck in a traffic lane.
The police advised motorists to take alternate routes.
09:39
Reported
News BriefsTevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
Eastbound Rte 431 congested from Rishonim Interchange
