IsraelNationalNews.com
09:39
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17

Eastbound Rte 431 congested from Rishonim Interchange

Eastbound traffic between the Rishonim and Be'er Yaakov Interchangeson Highway 431 was congested, Tuesday morning due to a truck stuck in a traffic lane.

The police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



Last Briefs