Teachers union disappointed by ruling

The Histadrut Hamorim teachers' union says it will honore the Tel Aviv District Labor Court's decision to shorten union's delay in the start of Tuesday classes but expressed disappointment that the court did not address the union's complaint about teacher salaries.

The union said it "was willing to compromise on the recommendation of the court which allows providing teachers with the response of an immediate advance payment to teachers whose wages were hurt, including a solution to the problem of travel arrangements, but the inflexible attitude of the Director-General of the Ministry of Finance to retain his authority to offset and withhold net wages after a month of examing the issue - ruled out any possibility of reaching an agreement."