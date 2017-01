Leading Jewish religious figures called, Tuesday, for prayers and study for the recovery of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman (Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib ben Gittel Feige), who was admitted to Maayanei Hayeshua' Hospital in Bnei Brak a week ago.

Over the last two days there has been an improvement in Rabbi Shteinman's condition. He is conscious and talking with those around him.